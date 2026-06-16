Lauren Cowell Says Her Pregnancy With Simon’s Child Was "One of the Hardest Times" Of Her Life

Lauren Cowell, who got pregnant with Simon Cowell's child while still married to her former husband, Andrew Silverman, has spoken about the emotional turmoil she experienced during the time.

Appearing on the Happy Mum podcast, the entrepreneur reflected on the highly publicised chapter of her life, describing it as “one of the hardest times” she has ever faced.

“There are so many emotions that went with that, because it was the end of my marriage, obviously,” Lauren said. “I don't regret anything, but do I wish it had happened a different way? Of course, I do.”

“It was one of those moments where I knew it was right and that Simon was the person I wanted to spend my life with,” she explained. “However, we got there, I just believed that it was meant to be.”

Lauren and Andrew Silverman Got Separated

At the time, Lauren had been married to Andrew Silverman for a decade. Her pregnancy with Cowell sparked international headlines and ultimately led to the breakdown of the marriage.

Shortly after the pregnancy became public, Lauren and Andrew Silverman filed for divorce. The former couple, who share a son, Adam, have since moved on and maintained a positive relationship.

“When I got divorced, it wasn't a great situation at all. It was terrible,” Lauren admitted. “I feel really proud to say that … we are many years past that point. My ex and I, we do have a very nice relationship.”

She also acknowledged the pain the situation caused her former husband and their son. “As much as I wish I could go back and take away the hurt and take away the pain that it caused for my ex-husband and for Adam, it happened,” she said.

“Didn't Get To Experience The Joy”

Lauren revealed that she “didn't get to experience the joy” of pregnancy because of the intense media attention surrounding the scandal.

“I didn't get to experience the joy,” she recalled. “I was in fight-or-flight mode because there was so much interest in what was happening. I was just trying not to fall apart.”

“Everywhere I went, it was just the way people would look at me. I was on the cover of every magazine and there were news stories about it. It was just awful,” she added.

Looking back, Lauren said she accepted the criticism and focused on moving forward. “I felt like, ‘Ok. This has happened. I'm a big girl. I've got to suck it up and get on with it.' Whatever was coming at me, I thought I deserved it and I would just keep my head down. And that's what I did for a really long time.”

Simon Cowell's Reaction On Becoming A Father

Despite the difficult circumstances, Lauren fondly remembered Cowell's reaction on becoming a father for the first time.

“I'll never forget that moment because … Simon was so emotional and I remember thinking in the moment, ‘God, your life is about to change and you have no idea what's about to happen to you,'” Lauren said, teary-eyed. “Becoming a father completely changed his life.”

Lauren Cowell And Simon's Relationship

Silverman and Cowell's romance first attracted public attention in 2012, while Lauren was still married to real estate mogul Andrew Silverman. They had one child, Adam.

Cowell and Lauren have remained together ever since and became engaged in 2022. They welcomed son Eric on February 14, 2014, Valentine's Day. Named after Cowell's late father, he is now 12 years old.