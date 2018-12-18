'Laughter And Smiles:' Shilpa Shirodkar Sums Up A Perfect Morning In A Pic Featuring Sitara, Gautham And Anoushka

Shilpa Shirodkar with Sitara, Anoushka and Gautham.(Image courtesy: shilpashirodkar73)

We all love mornings full of "laughter and smiles" and actress Shilpa Shirodkar's latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. Shilpa gave us a sneak peek into her oh-so-perfect morning by sharing a picture on her Instagram profile. The actress shared an adorable photograph of herself along with her daughter Anoushka, her niece Sitara and her nephew Gautham. In the picture, the quartet can be smiling for the camera as they sit back on the couch. BTW, did we tell you that the picture was clicked by none other than Shilpa's sister Namrata Shirodkar. Shilpa captioned the post: "Mornings be like this... Laughters and smiles. Pic courtesy: Namrata Shirodkar."

Take a look at Shilpa Shirodkar's post here:

If only our mornings could look half as good as theirs.

That's not it! Shilpa shared another super cute picture of herself along with Anoushka and Sitara. She wrote: "My bachchas... Family time... Love, love and only love." Check out the picture here:

The Shirodkar sisters frequently share throwback pictures on their respective Instagram profiles. How can we forget when Namrata Shirodkar juxtaposed Sitara's childhood picture with an old black-and-white picture of her sister Shilpa Shirodkar? We must tell you that the resemblance was uncanny.

ICYMI, here's the picture:

Shilpa Shirodkar frequently shares throwback pictures, which usually feature Namrata Shirodkar too.

Namrata Shirodkar is a former beauty queen. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She has been a part of films like Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice. Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Shilpa Shirodkar is also an actress. She has featured in TV shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Silsila Pyar Ka. She is married to Aparesh Ranjit and the couple has a daughter named Anoushka.