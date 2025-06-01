Lara Dutta's Father LK Dutta Dies At 84, Actress Attends Funeral With Husband Mahesh Bhupathi

Actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta is mourning the loss of her father, Wing Commander LK Dutta (retd), who passed away earlier today.

The news comes just days after the family marked his 84th birthday on May 12, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of Lara's Miss Universe win.

The funeral was performed at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai, where close friends and family gathered to pay their final respects.

Earlier this month, Lara had shared a series of heartfelt photos with her father on social media, including one in which he was seen seated in a wheelchair.

She also posted images from a puja ceremony held in his honour on his birthday, writing, "Yesterday was a day of roller coaster emotions..... the 12th of May........ a significant day in my life! Not just my Dad's birthday, but also the day I won Miss Universe 25 years ago! Time certainly flies!"

In a touching tribute, she reflected on the transient nature of life, adding, "Marked the day yesterday with a puja to celebrate my father's life...... knowing full well how fleeting and fragile life is, it's important to acknowledge and be grateful for the gifts the universe bestows upon us. Thank you for the love and for your companionship over the last 25 years!"

Wing Commander LK Dutta (retd) had a distinguished career in the Indian Air Force and was a strong influence in Lara Dutta's life.

On the professional front, Lara was last seen in the political action drama 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', which premiered on JioCinema on April 25.

The series, produced by Sphereorigins Multivision, features a powerful ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi, and has received acclaim for its compelling storyline.

Looking ahead, Lara is set to appear in several projects, including 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Suryast', and the highly anticipated 'Ramayana' adaptation.

