Lara Dutta Is 'Just Like' Her Mom, Who Broke A Glass Ceiling At Miss India 1967

Is there anything like a Throwback Tuesday? Because Lara Dutta just made the best possible use of that. On Instagram, the actress shared a vintage hued throwback photo from the Miss India beauty pageant many years ago. Let's rewind to 1967, when Lara Dutta's mother - born as Jennifer Maureen Storey - represented Madras at the Miss India pageant and was also the first runner-up. Sharing the photo of her mother with the other contestants, Lara provided some details in the caption and said: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! My stunning mother (on the left), was first runner up at Miss India. She represented as Miss Madras! Was the only contestant to compete in a dress!" In the hashtags, the former beauty queen added: "just like mommy."

Jennifer married former Indian Air Force Wing Commander LK Dutta the year after her appearance on Miss India. Lara Dutta was born to the couple in 1978.

40-year-old Lara Dutt, who is currently mentoring for Miss Diva, the winner of which will go to Miss Universe, was crowned Miss Universe in 2000. Lara Dutta took the trophy for Miss India Universe while Priyanka Chopra was the first runner-up and Dia Mirza won Miss India Asia Pacific title. In the same year, Lara, Priyanka and Dia went on to win the international titles in their respective categories - Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific.

In 2003, Lara Dutta made her entry to Bollywood, starring in movies such as Andaaz and Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost. Her resume also includes films like Kaal, No Entry, Partner, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Housefull. Lara Dutta and Tennis star Mahesh Bhupati married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Saira in 2012.

Lara Dutta was last seen in February release Welcome To New York.