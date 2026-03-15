Farhan Akhtar-Backed <i>Boong</i> Becomes First Manipuri Film To Cross Rs 1 Crore At Box Office

The BAFTA award-winning film Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, has become the first Manipuri project to cross Rs 1 crore at the box office following its re-release.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures, the film won the award in the Best Children's and Family Film category at the BAFTA Awards, which took place on February 22 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

About Boong

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong tells the story of a young boy living in Manipur during a time of social and political tension. The title means "little boy" in Manipuri.

The film follows Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who wants to reunite his family. He believes bringing his missing father home would make his mother, Mandakini (played by Bala Hijam), happy again. With the help of his best friend Raju, played by Angom Sanamatum, Boong travels to the border town of Moreh and even crosses into Myanmar in search of his father.

Before its cinema release in September 2025, Boong was shown at several international film festivals. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and was later screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Warsaw International Film Festival, where it received praise from critics.

ALSO READ: Boong Review: The BAFTA Winner Is A Well-Crafted Mirror Of Strife-Torn Manipur