Laila Majnu Trailer: Imtiaz Ali-Produced Film Will Make You Go 'Crazy In Love'

Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in a still from the trailer of Laila Majnu. ( Image courtesy: YouTube)

The much-awaited trailer of Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu released on Thursday and it seems to be a perfect amalgamation of love and madness. The film is a contemporary rendition of the classic Laila Majnu love story. The film's cast is headlined by Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary and it has been directed by Sajid Ali. The two-minute long video gives us an insight into the lead pair's evolving love story which is filled with obstacles. Laila Majnuis set against the backdrop of Kashmir and it has been co-produced by Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the trailer is going pretty viral as it has over 5 lakh likes on YouTube.

Meanwhile, film's producers Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor have been actively promoting the film on social media. The Jab We Met director even shared a special video in which he mentioned how the film sheds light on the "connection between love and madness" and said: "We always hear - so and so went crazy in love, she is madly in love with him, vo pyaar mein pagal ho gaya. I have often wondered - what is the connection between love and madness? Real, crazy love - How does it feel? Laila and Majnu personify this feeling. This film is my attempt to feel it too and to bring that feeling to all of you who have a heart that feels."

Laila Majnu, which was earlier slated to release on August 24, will now hit the screens on September 7.