Laila Majnu New Poster: This Is When You Can Watch The Trailer

For the very first time filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has collaborated with producer Ekta Kapoor for recreating the classic love story of Laila and Majnu. Ekta Kapoor announced on Twitter that Laila Majnu's trailer will be unveiled on Wednesday. The Veere Di Wedding co-producer shared a poster of the film and wrote: "The mystery and the chemistry unfolds. Presenting our Laila and Majnu to the world. Laila Majnu Trailer out tomorrow." Laila Majnu is the modern-day adaptation of the cult classic. Tripti Dimri, Mir Sarwar and Avinash Tiwary will debut with the Sajid Ali-directed film. The makers of the film have been continually updating us about the romantic drama, which is set to hit the screens on August 24.

In a video shared by Imtiaz Ali, the director gives out reasons to watch Laila Majnu. "We always hear - so and so went crazy in love, she is madly in love with him, 'vo pyaar mein pagal ho gaya'. I have often wondered - what is the connection between love and madness? Real, crazy love - How does it feel? Laila Majnu personify this feeling. This film is my attempt to feel it too and to bring that feeling to all of you who have a heart that feels," Imtiaz Ali's Instagram post read.

Ekta had earlier tweeted about the collaboration and wrote: "Excited to recreate the epic love story, Laila Majnu with master storyteller Imtiaz Ali. Balaji Motion Picture, Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu."

The first poster of Laila Majnu was released last month. Imtiaz Ali shared a glimpse of the film on Instagram and wrote: "Why do some stories live forever? Laila Majnu Teaser out... releases 24th August 2018."

This is not the first time the story of Laila Majnu is being adapted for the big screen. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had presented his version of the folklore to us earlier. But this newer version will have "contemporary twist" to it, according to the makers. "Proud to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali to present a classic love story with a contemporary twist," Ekta wrote. The film will be a modern day re-telling of the classic love story of Laila Majnu.