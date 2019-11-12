'Ladna Padega': Akshay Kumar And Rohit Shetty Troll Report Of 'Fallout' With An Assist From Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty in a still from the video (courtesy akshaykumar)

Highlights Akshay Kumar hilariously says in the video: "Ladna padega" Akshay can be seen mock-fighting with Rohit Shetty in the video "A fallout which might just make your day," he tweeted

A 'breaking news' report of an alleged 'fallout' between Akshay Kumar and his Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty prompted a hilarious response from the supposedly warring parties. The report, carried by Bollywood Hungama, used the word 'fallout' incorrectly instead of 'fall out' - in hindsight, it was rather apt because the actual fallout of the reported falling out between actor and director was radioactive, to say the least. Instead of simply ignoring or dismissing the report in a statement, Akshay and Rohit went 'live' with their 'fallout,' anchored by their Sooryavanshipartner in crime Katrina Kaif.

Here's what they did - they posted a video in which Katrina holds up the Bollywood Hungama report to camera and then solemnly announces, "See it live." Enter the dragons, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty - one a martial arts enthusiast, the other a former stuntman - who hilariously fake-beat each other up; they must, since it's been reported as breaking news, no less."Ladna padega, ladna padega. We had a fallout, we had a fallout," intones Akshay as Sooryavanshi crew members separate him and Rohit.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet here:

#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day pic.twitter.com/gH2jgTQqhT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

The Bollywood Hungama report quotes a trade source as saying that 'icy vibes' between Akshay and Rohit, who are working together for the first time, have led to a breakdown in communication between the two men. There was also a 'showdown' over 'massive creative differences' after which Rohit Shetty talks to Akshay Kumar via his assistant directors, the report claims. Karan Johar has also been dragged into it - the report claims that relations have soured so much between them that one day, Karan Johar had to be called on the sets to intervene and sort things out. He is playing the mediator to make sure that the project gets completed on time."

Ever the sport, Karan Johar also responded to the report on social media, writing, "This is something even I can't mediate."

Bollywood Hungama has not rescinded the report after this high-level trolling; they have, however, added an editor's note saying the video 'left (them) in splits.'

Sooryavanshi is Akshay Kumar's first film with director Rohit Shetty. The film marks the fourth instalment in the filmmaker's cop drama series after movies like Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham Returns and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Sooryavanshi was rescheduled from its original Eid date to release on March 27 in order to avoid a box office clash with Salman Khan's Inshallah, which has now been shelved.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.