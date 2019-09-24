Laal Kaptaan Trailer: Saif Ali Khan As Merciless Killer Will Give You Goosebumps

Saif Ali Khan in Laal Kaptaan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The makers of Laal Kaptaan released the trailer on Tuesday Sonakshi Sinha also plays a small part in the film Laal Kaptaan will release in October

Trust us when we say that Saif Ali Khan's never-seen-before look in Laal Kaptaan's trailer will definitely give you goosebumps. The makers of Laal Kaptaan released the trailer of the film on Tuesday and it has sent the Internet into a tizzy. In the trailer, which is just a little less than two minutes, Saif Ali Khan as a naga sadhu, can be seen covered in ashes while his voice-over narrates: Aadmi ke paeda hote hi, kaal apne bhaise pe chal padta hai usse vaapas lane. Aadmi ki zindagi utni hi jitna samay bhaise ko laga uss tak pahunchne me." What follows are glimpses of Laal Kaptaan's revenge saga, in which he can be seen dragging a dead body through barren lands on his horse and killing his enemies with his sword. The trailer also includes Sonakshi Sinha's voice-over. Going by a clip of British soldiers in the trailer, it appears that the film is set during the pre-Independence era.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Eros Internationals wrote: "From ashes to ashes, from dust to dust - no hiding from Laal Kaptaan's vengeance, in this we trust. Be a part of his deadly hunt!"

On Monday, the makers released the first look of Laal Kaptaan and it went crazy viral on social media quickly. The Internet started comparing Saif Ali Khan's naga sadhu look to Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean. Check out the poster and tell us what you think about it in the comments section.

Speaking about his role in Laal Kaptaan, Saif Ali Khan earlier told DNA: "I play a naga sadhu, so I've been growing my hair and beard." Directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Anand L Rai, Laal Kaptaan is slated to release on October 18.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.