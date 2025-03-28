<i>L2 Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal, Prithviraj's Film Becomes Biggest Malayalam Opener, Mints Rs 22 Crore

L2: Empuraan, featuring Malayalam star Mohanlal, arrived in the theatres on Thursday (March 27). The film is the sequel to the 2019 action-thriller, Lucifer.

On Day 1, L2: Empuraan collected ₹ 22 crores at the box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie witnessed an overall 61.02 percent occupancy rate in Malayalam on its release day.



L2: Empuraan's morning shows registered a strong 63.32 percent occupancy, added the report. The afternoon slots recorded an occupancy of 54.32 percent. Additionally, the evening shows followed with 60.43 percent occupancy. Meanwhile, the night screenings saw the highest turnout at 66.00 percent.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh heaped praise on L2: Empuraan. He shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) that read, “EMPURAAN TAKES A HISTORIC START ACROSS KERALA. The highly anticipated biggie, L2: Empuraan, has taken a record-breaking start across Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad – theatres are witnessing packed shows, signalling an earth-shattering opening.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Empuraan is on track to rewrite opening-day records. If this momentum continues, it could very well be a game-changer for the Malayalam film industry!”

L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

Prithviraj Sukumaran also plays a key role in L2: Empuraan. Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Indrajith Sukumaran are seen in crucial roles as well.

Previously, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed why he needed a coherent visual communication in L2: Empuraan. He said, “With so many events unfolding back to back, it's easy for the audience to lose focus. L2: Empuraan is a fast-paced film that shifts rapidly between timelines, locations, and different parts of the world, often depicting simultaneous events across multiple timelines. Because of this, I had to be constantly aware of where the narrative was headed and ensure that the pacing remained consistent throughout." Read the full interview here.