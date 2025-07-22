<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Reboot: New Promo Introduces Fans To Mihir And Tulsi's Children As New Characters

The highly anticipated revival of Ekta Kapoor's iconic television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere on Star Plus on July 29, 2025. While the OG lead cast members Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprised their roles of Tulsi Virani and Mihir, there are some new additions, too.

What's Happening

After the first look and announcement video of Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot made quite the buzz, the makers have now shared a BTS video where the old and new members of the hit show are seen having a fun time on set.

Hiten Tejwani as Karan Virani and Gauri Pradhan as Nandini Virani welcome viewers to some BTS moments with the OG cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. They also reveal that some new cast members will be joining as the new generation Viranis.

The new video introduces us to three key characters - Rohit Suchanti, who will be essaying the character of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's onscreen son Angad Virani. Their other son is Hrithik Virani, which will be portrayed by Aman Gandhi. Mihir and Tulsi also have a lovely daughter named Pari Virani, Shagun Sharma will playing the role.

How Fans Reacted

Fans flooded the comments section with excited remarks.

One fan wrote, "New Generation, New Cast, But With Old Cast, That's Only Possible In KSBKBT 2."

Some were thrilled to witness Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan's onscreen love story again.

One such comment read, "Thanks for bringing Hiten-Gauri together.... best couple.... want to see their romance in the show."

Another fan said, "I HOPE SOON EKTA KAPOOR WILL SHOW US KARAN NANDINI MODERN DAY ROMANCE AND LOVE STORY."

One more comment said, "Excited to hiten-gauri's magnetic chemistry as karan-nandini again @hitentejwani @gpradhan."

The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

In A Nutshell

In a new promo video featuring BTS glimpses from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot, fans meet new characters who will be seen as part of the new-generation Virani family. Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan welcomed viewers to get a peek into all the fun being had on set.