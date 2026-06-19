"<i>Kyun</i> Divorce <i>Karwana Chahte Ho</i>?": <i>Diya Aur Baati Hum's</i> Kanika Maheshwari Says She's In A Long-Distance Marriage

Television actor Kanika Maheshwari has addressed rumours about her marriage, firmly denying claims that she is divorced.

Speaking on an episode of Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist, the Diya Aur Baati Hum star clarified that she and her husband are still together, even though they currently live in different cities.

Kanika explained that she and her husband are in a long-distance marriage, with him based in Delhi and her in Mumbai. She said that while they are living separately due to professional commitments, their relationship remains intact.

What Kanika Maheshwari Said

The actress said, "He is not even my ex. I am not divorced. I don't know who has spread this rumour. I am not divorced. Mera kyun divorce karwana chahte ho yaar? (Why are you so keen on getting me divorced?) He is living in Delhi, and I am living in Bombay. We are still married."

The actor also expressed frustration over how quickly misinformation spreads, adding that people often believe and circulate unverified news. Speculation about trouble in their marriage first emerged in 2023, followed by rumours of a divorce in 2024.

Talking about the same, the TV actress said, "Voh satya hai lekin it got faded away. Woh bhi kisne leak karni mujhe nahi pata hai. Logon ne mujhe divorced hi bana diya (I don't even know who leaked that information. People have already declared me divorced). Actually, today, journalism has become a business. Nowadays, sell what is getting sold. We are living separately; we are in a long-distance marriage, but there's a different fun in romancing like this."

Kanika Maheshwari married businessman Ankur Ghai in January 2012, and the couple welcomed their son in 2015.



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