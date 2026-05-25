Kyle Busch’s Family Attends Emotional Tribute For NASCAR Legend At Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch's family gathered to honour the late racer alongside thousands of fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was supposed to race for the Coca-Cola 600, but he died on May 21 after a sepsis infection.



Busch's wife, Samantha, and their children : daughter Lennix, 4, and son Brexton, 11, appeared at the event alongside the late racer's parents. Busch's elder brother, NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch, was also present on the emotional occasion, as per People.



NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell paid tribute to Busch with an emotional message. Calling every racetrack the 41-year-old's “home”, O'Donnell said that Busch competed as if he “had something to prove” in every single race; in reality the NASCAR legend “had already proven everything.” He called the late racer a man “who quietly did things for others when no one was watching.”



Addressing Samantha Busch directly, O'Donell said, “Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and that you and your children are NASCAR family forever," He added, "Brexton and Lennix, your dad loves you with all his heart. Everyone gathered here, everyone behind you, everyone watching on TV, and all those people up in that grandstand, they are your family, and we've got you.”



O'Donnell ended his speech by calling Kyle Busch “one-of-a-kind”, saying that there would be no one else like him.







Kyle Busch was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he became unresponsive while testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, Associated Press reported. His family announced that the 41-year-old was undergoing treatment for a "severe illness” and asked for understanding and privacy in the matter. Hours later, it was announced that Busch had passed away.





Later, Busch's family revealed that he had died due to severe pneumonia which progressed into sepsis.





On May 10, Busch had requested medical attention after finishing a race at Watkins Glen International, People reported. He was heard asking his team to have a doctor ready to meet him at his bus since he was going to "need a shot”.





Busch's team, Richard Childress Racing (RCR), announced on May 22, that “it has opted to shelve the No. 8 that Kyle last drove, switching to the car No. 33 for the foreseeable future”.



The team also indicated that it has reserved the vehicle for Brexton “when he is ready.”