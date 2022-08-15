'Holy Moly': Video Showing Race Cars Zoom Past Spectators Shocks Internet

The video is from a NASCAR event, according to the Twitter handle that posted it. (Representative Pic)

For fans of motorsport, speed provides the biggest attraction. The adrenaline rush through the veins after seeing cars drive at high speeds is perhaps the most intoxicating element of all. But how fast do these cars go? A video gaining traction on the internet tries to show that through the impact on people gathered at the circuit to watch a race. Posted on Twitter, the caption of the video claims it has been recorded at a NASCAR auto racing event.

The nine-second video starts with a shot of people standing close to a fence that separates spectators from the racing track.

Watching on TV doesn't do justice to how fast these Nascar cars are racing pic.twitter.com/8mUnYVp7Iu — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@wowinteresting8) August 12, 2022

A woman is seen taking out her mobile phone to record the incoming cars. In seconds, the cars move past the fence and the impact of their speed is so strong that people, including the woman, are pushed back.

The woman is seen hitting a man behind who is also struggling to move forward. Another woman is seen losing her spectacles.

The video was shared by Twitter account How Things Work on August 12. It has so far amassed more than five million views.

The post has been captioned: "Watching on TV doesn't do justice to how fast these Nascar cars are racing."

Twitter users were thrilled to watch the video.

"Holy moly for real?" commented a user. "That's insane! How fast are they going?" said another.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) was founded in 1948 in Daytona Beach, Florida. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, Bill France, an auto mechanic and sometime race-car driver, was integral to NASCAR's founding.

NASCAR also sanctions a number of regional series in the United States. Its headquarters are in Daytona Beach.