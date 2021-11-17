Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Shares First Pic After Wedding

Shraddha Arya shared this image. (Image courtesy: sarya12)

Highlights The actress got married on Tuesday

"Just married," she wrote

The bride wore red

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya, who got married on Tuesday, shared her first picture after wedding. The actress introduced her husband Rahul Nagal to her Instafam on Wednesday night. Posting a picture from the wedding, she wrote in her caption: "Just Married." She added the hashtag #ShraddhaAryaNagal to her post. For her wedding, Shraddha wore a red lehenga from the shelves of Ejaaz Couture. Her husband Rahul Nagal wore a sherwani by Sidharth K Kakkar. The comments section of her post was filled with congratulatory posts. RJ Malishka wrote: "You Beauty! Congrats! Happy happy wedded life to you."

TV stars Mahira Sharma, Anita Hassanandani and Yuvika Chaudhary also wished her. So did actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar.

This is what Shraddha Arya posted:

Before her wedding, the actress teased her fans with a picture from her Haldi ceremony and she wrote: "D-Day." This is what we are talking about:

The actress posted stunning pictures from her mehndi ceremony earlier. Shraddha Arya wrote in her post: "The easiest yes I've ever said!" For the ceremony, she posted pictures of herself in a purple lehenga and jewellery, with henna on her hands. She also shared photos of the huge engagement ring on her finger.

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Shraddha Arya is best-known for playing the role of Preeta Karan Luthra on the popular TV series Kundali Bhagya. She made her movie debut SJ Suryah's Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali along with Nayantara. In terms of Hindi film, she starred in Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachcchan and late actress Jia Khan. She was also a part of the Telugu film Godava with Vaibhav Reddy.