Viral Pics And Videos From Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya's Wedding

Shraddha Arya with her husband in a photo shared by a fanpage. (Image courtesy: dheeraj_shraddha12)

Shraddha Arya is now married. The actress, who is best-known for her performance in TV series Kundali Bhagya, had a dreamy wedding to Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Sharma on Monday night. Pictures and videos from the actress' wedding have been trending incessantly on social media. On her big day, Shraddha Arya wore a heavy red embroidered bridal lehenga that she paired with a red embroidered dupatta. She accessorized her look with red bangles and heavy traditional jewellery. Her husband Rahul Sharma opted for a white sherwani as his wedding outfit. In the trending photos, Shraddha Arya and Rahul Sharma can be smiling with all their hearts.

Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya co-stars such as Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla attended her wedding.

See pictures and videos from Shraddha Arya's wedding here:

On Tuesday, the actress gave us fans a glimpse of her haldi ceremony. Sharing a picture of herself in an orange lehenga, she wrote: "D-Day."

On her Instagram feed, Shraddha Arya has also shared photos from her mehendi ceremony. Check them out here:

Shraddha Arya is best-known for playing the role of Preeta Karan Luthra on the popular TV series Kundali Bhagya. She made her movie debut SJ Suryah's Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali along with Nayantara. In terms of Hindi film, she starred in Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachcchan and late actress Jia Khan. She is also known for her roles in TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. She has also participated in the ninth season of Nach Baliye.