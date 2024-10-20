Kunal Kemmu Shares Points Of Connection With Soha Ali Khan: "Culturally Same, Different Upbringing

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's marriage had surprised many back in the day, owing to their different backgrounds. But nine years later, they are one of the most adored Bollywood couples, and have a daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu together. During a recent interview with Filmfare, Kunal shared fun anecdotes about their relationship and how their different backgrounds fit in perfectly. "Culturally, we are the same. It's just that we had different upbringings, and that's what we connected on," he said.

Reflecting upon their dynamics and differences, Kunal added, "Soha was fascinated by my local train stories, while she talked about Oxford and the gap year she took to travel. She told me about traveling to Morocco alone, and I was like, 'What is this gap year? Nobody told us about it!' She also mentioned backpacking, and I was like, 'I've packed so many bags in my life, but I don't know what backpacking is.'"

Kunal even recalled an entertaining incident when he attended a black-tie event with Soha in the UK. "Everyone was eating in their tuxedos, and I couldn't even sit properly in that tight suit. They had wine and different sets of cutlery, and I had no idea which to use when," he said.

From here, it spiralled into a hilarious development, where he could not figure out what was happening. "I also didn't know you had to place the fork and knife crossed to signal that you're done. The waitstaff wasn't clearing my plate, and I couldn't figure out why. To make it worse, Soha wasn't sitting with me. They make you sit with strangers to encourage conversation. From across the room, Soha signaled me to cross my fork and knife, and I thought, 'Is this some kind of dandiya?' The food was amazing, but I couldn't enjoy it because my tuxedo was so tight around my neck!," he shared.

On the work front, Kunal debuted as a director with Madgaon Express earlier this year. He will next feature in the web series Gulkanda Tales, alongside Pankaj Tripathi.

