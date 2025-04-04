Manoj Kumar's Son Kunal Goswami On His Father's Final Moments: "He Would Interact A Lot With His Grandchildren"

Legendary actor Manoj Kumar died due to heart-related complications in the early hours of Friday. He was 87.

Hours after his death, Manoj Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, addressed the media and expressed his deep sorrow on his father's passing. He also shared details about his father's final moments.

In a conversation with ANI, Kunal said, "Namaskar Ji, I am Kunal Goswami. Unfortunately, my father, Manoj Kumar, passed away today at 3:30 AM at Kokilaben Hospital. He had been feeling unwell for a long time, but he fought every hurdle with resilience and grace. He peacefully breathed his last by God's grace and Sai Baba's blessings. His cremation will take place tomorrow. Thank you to all of you. Sia Ram."

Kunal Goswami further talked about his father's prolonged illness. He added, "He had been unwell for many years. He was about to turn 88 next month, but at 87, he bid goodbye to the world.”

When asked about Manoj Kumar's final moments, Kunal shared that the cinema icon was close to his family. He said, “Usually, he would interact a lot with his grandchildren and the younger kids in the family. He was very family-oriented and happy. But in recent times, he was in some pain due to age-related illnesses.”

Manoj Kumar's cousin, Manish R Goswami, also expressed his sorrow on his death. He said, "This is sad news for the entire country. The era of making movies on patriotism has ended today. This is the end of an era of a true Indian and true patriotism."

Manoj Kumar's cremation will take place at noon tomorrow at Pawan Hans in Mumbai. Before that, the late actor's body will be kept at his residence, Goswami Towers, at 10 am for the final tribute.

Manoj Kumar made his Bollywood debut in 1957 with the film Fashion. The actor then got his break in Kanch Ki Gudiya (1961), where he acted with Sayeeda Khan. His roles in patriotic films like Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pachhim (1970) and Kranti (1981) got him the nickname 'Bharat Kumar'.