<i>Kumkum Bhagya</i> Actor Sanchita Ugale's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral, Internet Says 'She Looked Happy'

On June 14, Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Sanchita Ugale died by suicide at the age of 22. The actor's tragic death left the internet in shock. Users are now flooding the comments section of Sanchita's last Instagram post, which was uploaded a few hours before her death, with messages.

About Sanchita Ugale's Last Post

In the post, the actor was seen wearing a peach-pink traditional outfit and lip-syncing to the classic song Dafli Wale Dafli Baja.



One user wrote, "Look at her... she can't commit suicide... she is looking so happy," while another commented, "She looked so happy and was enjoying their life." A few more comments read, "I miss you Di, gone too soon, the heart is too heavy; I still cannot believe it," "Doesn't look like someone who would commit suicide!" and "RIP, can't believe it."

Sanchita had 140,000 followers on Instagram.

What Happened

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at Sanchita's residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that the actor had locked themselves inside their bedroom and allegedly hanged themselves from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed the actor to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and carried out the necessary procedures.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by the actor's father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.



Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Actor Sanchita Ugale, 22, Dies By Suicide Near Mumbai