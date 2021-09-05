Krushna Abhishek 'Didn't Want To Be Part Of' The Kapil Sharma Show Episode With Govinda

A throwback of Krushna Abhishek and Govinda (courtesy krushna30)

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who shares a strained relationship with his uncle Govinda, said that he opted out of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to avoid any sort of unpleasantness. Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja will make an appearance on an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Speaking to Times Of India in an interview, Krushna Abhishek said when he learnt Govinda will be the guest on an episode, he decided to not "adjust" his dates: "Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil's show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn't want to be a part of it, so I didn't try to adjust my dates."

In his interview, Krushna Abhishek added: "I believe both parties don't wish to share a stage."

Krushna Abhishek said since it's a comedy show, he didn't want to take a chance just in case some of his comments end up offending Govinda. "I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govindaji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform." Setting the record straight, Krushna added: "Things are still the same between us and issues haven't been resolved."

It all started a few years ago when ties were severed after Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah allegedly referred to Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja as "people who dance for money" in a social media post after they appeared as guests on Krushna's TV show Drama Company. In interviews in 2019, Krushna admitted that they were at fault and would like to reconcile with Govinda whereas Sunita told Times Of India in an interview: "We have broken all ties with Krushna and Kashmera, and I swear I won't initiate a patch-up this time around. I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance."

Krushna Abhishek has been a regular on The Kapil Sharma Show. He has starred in films such as Bol Bachchan, Entertainment and Kya Cool Hai Hum 3.