Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan Celebrate Luka Chuppi Wrap With A Party. See Pics

Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan with Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar

Highlights Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon was also part of the celebration Raveena Tandon arrived at the party with husband Anil Thadani Luka Chuppi will hit the screens on March 1

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan partied last night to celebrate the wrap of their upcoming film Luka Chuppi. Kriti stole the spotlight in a black leather skirt and shimmery top. She accentuated her look with a black belt. Her co-star Kartik was casually dressed for the occasion. Kriti checked in at the party with sister Nupur Sanon, who looked stunning in a black polka dot dress. Luka Chuppi producer Dines Vijan arrived at the party with his wife Pramita Tanwar. Laxman Utekar, who is making his Bollywood debut as a director with Luka Chuppi was also part of the celebration. Raveena Tandon arrived at the party with husband Anil Thadani. The actress looked gorgeous in a velvet dress.Flashbulbs popped incessantly as the celebrities started arriving at the party.

Take a look at the photos from the party last night:

Kriti Sanon shared this video from last night's party.

Luka Chuppi, which is set to hit the screens on March 1, revolves around the story of a couple who decide to get into a live-in relationship but to their utter dismay their families get involved. Katik plays the role of a small town journalist while nothing much is known about Kriti's role in the film.

Speaking about her upcoming film in an interview to news agency IANS Kriti said that she is "nervous" as well as "excited" about her film. "I am always nervous when my film is releasing. But this time, I am also happy and excited because the audience is connecting with the concept. They are liking the whole concept of the film. So, I want to see how they actually react while watching the film. I feel this is one such film where I want to go to Gaiety cinema to see how audience is reacting to the film," Kriti said.

Luka Chuppi also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Vinay Pathak.