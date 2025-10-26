Kriti Sanon Enjoys UFC Event In Abu Dhabi With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Varun Dhawan Joins The Duo

Kriti Sanon attended UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. Joining the duo was her Bhediya co-star, Varun Dhawan.

Kriti Shares Glimpses From The Event

Sharing a few moments from the thrilling evening, the Mimi actress wrote, "Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi. Thrilled to witness the madness at UFC 321 with these 2! (sic)."

A clip featuring the three stars quickly went viral on social media, sparking playful comments from netizens. Many joked that Kabir Bahia was "third-wheeling" with Kriti and Varun.

One user quipped, "Kabir third-wheeling Bhaskar and Anika's date (sic)," while another commented, "Bhaskar and Anika spotted! My Baski heart!"

However, one comment also read, "Kritbir looks so good together."

Bhediya 2 On The Horizon

Varun and Kriti are expected to reunite on screen for the sequel Bhediya 2. Although there has been no update on the project yet, the Maddock horror-comedy universe recently expanded with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film also introduced Shakti Shalini, featuring Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda.

Kriti Marks One Year Of Do Patti

On Saturday, Kriti celebrated the one-year anniversary of her first film as a producer, Do Patti, the inaugural project under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "It's been a year of my first butterfly. A film that I'll always be proud of... my first production @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial Happy 1 year @kanika.d @kathhapictures @beatnikbob5 (sic)."

Directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti follows the story of a police officer entangled in a complex case involving twin sisters, one of whom accuses her husband of attempting to murder her.

The film marked Kriti's first dual role as twin sisters Saumya and Shailee and featured Kajol in a pivotal role, alongside television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who made his Bollywood debut with the project.

