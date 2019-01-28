Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi Reminder Has An Akshay Kumar Surprise

Akshay Kumar with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan (Image courtesy kartikaaryan)

Highlights Poster Lagwa Do will be released on Tuesday 11 am The song was originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar Luka Chuppi will hit the screens on March 1

After unveiling the trailer of Luka Chuppi last week, the makers are all set to release the first track from the film Poster Lagwa Do - the redux version from Akshay Kumar's 1997 movie Aflatoon. Kartik and Kriti reminded fans about the song launch date with a fun video, which also features Akshay Kumar. The video, which appears to have been taken at the Umang Police Show, features Kartik and Kriti initially grooving to the track and then joined by none other than Akshay Kumar, who was part of the original song. The Poster Lagwa Do redux, which is part of Laxman Utekar's film Luka Chuppi, will be launched on Tuesday at 11 am. "Aaaaaaa aeeeeiiinnnn. Poster lagenge fir ek baar, jab saath honge mere favourite Mr Khiladi Akshay Kumar. Poster Lagwa Do. Out Tomorrow at 11 am. Stay Tuned," Kartik aaryan captioned the video.

Kartik Aaryan plays a small town journalist in the film while Kriti Sanon plays his love interest. Speaking about his role in the film, Kartik Aaryan said: "The film is based in Mathura and I have worked on getting the dialect right. It was new to me, as I have played urban boy roles till now. It was a fun experience. He is the sweetest character, he is not street smart. I'm from Gwalior and we shot the film there, so it was back to square one for me."

The film is produced by Maddock Films, in association with Jio Studios. The Laxman Utekar-directed film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak.

Luka Chuppi is set to hit the screens on March 1 this year.