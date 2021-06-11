Krishna Shroff's Jacuzzi Pic Perfectly Sums Up The Weekend Mood

Krishna Shroff shared this photo (courtesy kishushroff)

Highlights Krishna Shroff shared a TGIF pic on Instagram

She can be seen chilling in a jacuzzi in the photo

"Happy weekend, y'all," she wrote

Hello there, Krishna Shroff! Happy weekend to you too. Looks like partying on a Friday is a thing of the past, courtesy the pandemic. The new TGIF routine is to chill out indoors and that's exactly what Krishna Shroff had in mind this Friday. She shared a glimpse of her thank-god-it's-Friday mood on Instagram and made us green with envy. "Happy weekend, y'all," she wrote and received a barrage of red heart emojis in return in the comments section. In her TGIF photo, Krishna Shroff can be seen cooling off the summer heat with some chill time in a jacuzzi. Krishna Shroff, known for setting major fitness goals, sports a blue bikini to match her Friday mood.

Here's how Krishna Shroff is prepping for the weekend:

Last weekend, we spotted Krishna Shroff getting a good dose of Vitamin D in these photos.

Last month, Krishna Shroff's "Au naturel" photos sent the Internet into a meltdown of sorts. The French phrase translates into English as "in the natural state." Needless to say that Krishna Shroff's Instafam showered her post with the fire emojis, also cheering for her for setting major fitness goals.

Krishna Shroff is the sister of actor Tiger Shroff's - Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha are their parents. In terms of work, Krishna Shroff co-owns the mixed martial arts studio MMA Matrix along with her brother Tiger Shroff. She is also the founder of Matrix Fight Night, a platform which enables Indian fighters to feature in shows across the world.