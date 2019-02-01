Krish Attacking Kangana Ranaut Over Directing Credits For Manikarnika Is Sad, Says Producer

Kangana Ranaut in and as Manikarnika. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Why doesn't he go legal way if he is speaking the truth?: Kamal Jain Manikarnika collected over Rs 60 crore in the opening week "Sad he chose to create this controversy," he said

Kangana Ranaut and Krish have been warring for directing credits of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi after the film opened in theatres and now, the film's producer Kamal Jain told Pinkvilla that Kangana deserves to be called the primary producer of Manikarnika. "It's very sad how Krish is trying to claim credit for what he doesn't deserve, it was mine and studio's collective decision to give credits the way they are and to attack Kangana who stood by the film from beginning to end is very sad." Krish claims that 70 per cent of his work made it to the final cut of Manikarnika while Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel says the actress made most of the film.

"Rather than making it a media trial specifically after huge critical claim and box office success is a clear attempt to harm our film, why doesn't he go legal way if he is speaking the truth and prove his claims, we tried to handle this matter on every level nothing was done without informing him, it's sad he chose to create this controversy at the stage," he added.

From team Manikarnika, actress Mishti Chakravarty alleged that Krish wanted to complete patchwork for Manikarnika but he was not "welcomed back to the sets." The Indian Express quoted her as saying, "He wanted to come back and complete the patchwork but till then it was decided here that the film would be presented in a different way and which character would do what. He wasn't welcomed back. He wanted to come back, but he wasn't welcome on sets."

Meanwhile, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the film's story and screenplay, told Pinkvilla: "Both, Krish and Kangana, have worked equally hard on the film. If Krish has done a good job, so has Kangana."

Outside team Manikarnika, filmmakers Pooja Bhatt and Bejoy Nambiar have backed Krish while actresses Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh sided praised Kangana for her work as director.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansicollected over Rs 60 crore in the opening week.