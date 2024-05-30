Kota Factory 3 Date Announcement: Can You Crack Jitendra Kumar's 'Surprise Test ?'

A still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Attention folks, the makers of Kota Factory 3 announced the release date of the show. Well, almost. On Instagram and YouTube, Netflix India shared a date announcement video on Thursday, which features Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya. In the video, Jitendra Kumar says, "Full attendance dikh rahi hai comments section me toh (full attendance in the comments section). Good job. Sometimes you should comment on my photos as well. They're not that bad. I am coming soon and so is Kota Factory Season 3. Come on, note down the date..."

Jitendra Kumar then added in the video, "Kota Factory Season 3's release date is June... I will not tell you this easily... There is a math problem written on the board. The answer is in it. So pick up your pen and get started. Go ahead. Let's meet soon in the next class."

Check out the aforementioned problem here:

Screenshot from a video uploaded on YouTube by Netflix_India

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Netflix India shared this video and wrote in the caption, "Surprise test. Kota Factory: Season 3 out on June." 20th June seemed to be the popular answer in the comments section of the video on YouTube as well as Instagram.

Kota Factory stars Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Rohit Sukhwani, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh. The series showcases the lives of students preparing for competitive engineering entrance exams in Kota. Jitendra Kumar stars as one of the much-loved teachers in the show, fondly called "Jitu Bhaiya" by his students.