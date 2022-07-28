Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor And Aamir Khan Pictured On Show's Set

Aamir and Kareena on the sets. (courtesy: aamir.khan_azerbaijan)

A few pictures of Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor from the sets of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 are doing the rounds on social media. The pictures have been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actors. Kareena Kapoor is a Koffee With Karan veteran and has featured in almost all seasons. Aamir too has appeared on a couple of episodes across seasons. Koffee With Karan 7 premiered earlier this month and so far Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have appeared this season. Tonight's episode will feature Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor shared these stunning set of pictures and she wrote: "I like my Koffee black."

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Forrest Gump showcased the story of a man (Tom Hanks), who does extraordinary things in his life. However, his only purpose is to be with his childhood love Jenny. Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. Both the films are slated to release on August 11.