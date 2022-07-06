Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar On Why Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky's Love Stories Are His Favourites - 'It Started On This Couch'

Karan Johar with Alia and Ranbir. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who is returning with the new season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, opened up on why Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's love stories are his favourites. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he gave himself credit and revealed that Ranbir-Alia and Vicky-Katrina's love stories started from his show. Calling himself the popular matchmaker Sima Taparia, he said, "I love the Vicky-Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere and it was beautiful and it started on this couch. I like that romance. I also love the Ranbir-Alia romance because that also started from the couch. Taking full credit, I've become Sima Taparia."

For those who don't know, in Koffee With Karan Season 6, Katrina Kaif confessed that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal in a movie. And Vicky reacted hilariously by fainting. The couple got married in December 2021 in an intimate yet big fat wedding in Rajasthan.

Alia Bhatt also confessed on Koffee With Karan that she has a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. During a segment on the show when Karan Johar asked, "If your swayamvar were to take place today in Bollywood, name the men you would love to have contest for you?" And she immediately replied Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 this year and are also expecting their first child. The actress shared a post on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Our baby ..... coming soon". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan Season 7 will stream from tomorrow (July 7) on Disney+Hotstar.