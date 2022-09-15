Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar On His Break-Up And Varun Dhawan Being 'Supportive'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Over the years, Karan Johar has managed to get stars to confess about their relationship status, who they wish to date, their crushes (kudos to Sara Ali Khan for always answering the question) and in some cases even "manifesting" a possible romance, was on the other other side this time. Here's what happened in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Varun Dhawan managed to get Karan Johar to talk about his relationship status. When KJo tried to bring up the topic of infidelity in marriage on the 'koffee couch,' Varun Dhawan asked Karan Johar "the reason he is so attracted to the theme of infidelity." To which, the filmmaker replied that "he is interested in human behaviour in general." When asked by Varun if he has ever cheated or got cheated on in a relationship, KJo revealed that he "broke up" and that Varun Dhawan was very "supportive" of the relationship.

Karan Johar, who has refrained from talking about his dating life for the longest time, was asked by Varun Dhawan: "You are saying you are not in a relationship, on National TV right now?" To which, KJo replied: "You know I am not and you know I broke up. You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up."

Karan Johar explored the theme on infidelity in his 2006 directorial Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Other than that, recent Dharma Productions films Jugjugg Jeeyo and Gehraiyaan also dealt with the topic.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He is also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo Films, Liger, Brahmastra.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well.