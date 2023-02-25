Ye Hai Mohabbatein Actor Ribbhu Mehra Marries Kirtida Mistry

Ribbhu Mehra with Kirtida Mistry.(courtesy: ribbhu.mehra_djribz)

TV actress Kirtida Mistry got married to her long-term boyfriend actor, Ribbhu Mehra earlier this week. The wedding festivities reportedly took place at Ribbhu's family home in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Pictures from their dreamy wedding have made their way to social media. Kirtida looks stunning in her beige colour lehenga. Ribbhu picked a finely tailored sherwani in a similar shade for the special day. Sharing a picture-perfect moment from their album, the couple, in a joint post, wrote, “Mr and Mrs Mehra. Special thanks to my beautiful sister Ruchi Sharma who made this wedding a dream wedding for us. Thanking all our family members, friends, brothers and sisters for making it a beautiful 3 day festival for us.”

Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra's wedding was an intimate affair. Apart from family and close relatives, actress Charu Asopa and Amrin Chakkiwala were part of the celebration. The couple's industry friends have extended their warmest greetings. Actor Karan V Grover, who have worked with the couple before, wrote, “Congratulations, bhaiya aur bhabhi ko badhaai ho badhaaii.” Ruchikaa Kapoor too left a “congratulations” note under the post. Actor Karan Wahi added, “Congrats mere bhai.” Actress Riya Soni said, “Congratulations to both of you. Wish you a very happy married life.”

Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra have worked together in the daily soap Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. Rihbbu is also known for his roles in Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kumkum Bhagya among others. Their Roka ceremony took place in May, last year.

Speaking to ETimes, Ribbhu Mehra shared details about the wedding. He said, “It was like a three-day festival, where the entire family came together to celebrate the wedding ceremonies and create some beautiful memories. The USP for me was my mother, father, and sister performing for us at our sangeet. It was an emotional moment.”

Talking about Kirtida Mistry, Ribbhu Mehra added, “Another special moment was Kirti's entry on our wedding day when she pleasantly surprised me with her dance, and I joined in.”