Kim Soo-Hyun's Shocking Messages To 'Minor' Kim Sae-Ron Go Viral: "Will Have Fun All Night"

Kim Soo Hyun is facing allegations of dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was just 15, while he was 27. His agency, Gold Medalist, has acknowledged their past relationship but clarified that they only started dating in the summer of 2019 – after Kim Sae Ron became a legal adult.

Now, Kim Sae Ron's family has released a series of text messages from 2016, when she was still a minor, fueling claims of an inappropriate relationship.

In the leaked texts, Kim Sae Ron reportedly sent kiss emojis to Kim Soo Hyun, to which he responded, "Do it for real later," as per Moneycontrol.

Another set of leaked messages from April 2018 shows Kim Soo Hyun eager to meet Kim Sae Ron, even asking her to cancel her other plans.

In a conversation from April 11 (translated by Koreaboo), Kim Soo Hyun reportedly invited the late actress to his home. He wrote, “Then don't go home and come to me!” to which Kim Sae Ron replied, “Right now? Okay.”

In another chat, Kim Sae Ron asked if they should meet that night. Kim Soo Hyun playfully responded, “It seems like we'll have fun all night… ㅇㅅㅇ… Ahahaha.”

One of the most controversial messages, dated April 13, had Kim Soo Hyun texting, “I'm doing laundry! I took off all my clothes! It's like… (he referenced popular anime Dragon Ball),” as reported by The Indian Express.

So far, Kim Soo Hyun and his agency have not responded to the latest claims made by Kim Sae Ron's family.

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16. She died by suicide, as per the Seongdong Police.