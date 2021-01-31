Kim Sharma Sums Up Her Holiday Mood With This Pic

Kim Sharma shared this image. (courtesy kimsharmaofficial)

Kim Sharma couldn't have spent her Sunday in a better way. The actress, on Sunday, posted a stunning picture of herself from an undisclosed beach destination on her Instagram profile and her smile says it all. In the picture, Kim Sharma can be seen dressed in a powder blue bralette and she paired it with denim shorts. Kim accessorised her look with a hat and a pair of sunglasses. Kim, who can be seen smiling with all her heart in the picture, captioned her post: "Hop skip and jump." She accompanied her post with the hashtag #Sunday with a desert island emoji. Kim's Instafam filled up the comments section of her post with fire and heart emojis.

Let's just say that Kim Sharma's Saturday was as much fun as her Sunday. "Swipe right to focus," she wrote while sharing a set of stunning pictures.

Kim Sharma celebrated her 41st birthday on January 21 by sharing a few pictures from a (no points for guessing) beach and she captioned her post: "Laughing/dancing /walking into my new year." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Kim Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. The actress has also been a part of films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others.