Kim Sharma Sums Up Pre-Birthday Feels With Throwback To Maldives

Kim Sharma is pretty excited for her birthday. So much so that her pre-birthday jitters spilled onto Instagram. Kim Sharma is all set to blow out 41 candles on her birthday on January 21, just ahead of which, she described her present mood with a bunch of her photos, in which she can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. "Excited and waiting for you... pre birthday feels," she captioned her photos. Kim Sharma, dressed in trendy loungewear, appears to be posing on a yacht - she looks chic in a satin crop top paired with a slit skirt. Kim Sharma's photos are actually from her vacation album of Maldives memories - she was in the holiday destination at the end of this year.

Ahead of birthday, Kim Sharma is in the mood for some wanderlust. Her smile says it all.

Over the weekend, Kim Sharma summed up her Sunday mood with a colourful selfie:

Kim Sharma loves some pool time and beach destinations. Her last Sunday also looked like a vacation.

Here's how she was ready to Saturday in style, checking in from the Maldives.

Kim Sharma is best known for starring in Yash Chopra's 2000 multi-starrer Bollywood classic Mohabbatein, in which she co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preeti Jhangiani, Uday Chopra and Shamita Shetty and Jugal Hansraj. She also has films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Fida on her resume.