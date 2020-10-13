Kim Sharma Makes A Splash On Instagram With Pics From Her Goa Diaries

Kim Sharma shared this photo (courtesy kimsharmaofficial)

Highlights Kim Sharma shared a few pics from Goa

"Sunday swim," she captioned one of her posts

"Even Monday feels like this in Goa," she wrote for another

Kim Sharma is having the time of her life in Goa, glimpses of which she's sharing with her Instafam every now and then. When in Goa, the 40-year-old actress is making the most of it. Kim Sharma, who really enjoys her pool time (her Instagram posts are proof), shared two pool photos on each of Sunday and Monday. Following up with her "Sunday swim" post, Kim Sharma showed how she started the week with a photo of hers walking out of the pool. Making us rather envious of her Monday situation, Kim Sharma wrote: "Even Monday feels like this in Goa."

Take a look at Kim Sharma's Goa diaries here:

Over the weekend, Kim Sharma hung out at a Goan pizzeria and shared this photo of her weekend look:

Several posts on Kim Sharma's Instagram makes her love for the pool pretty evident. During the lockdown in June, Kim Sharma remembered how weekends used to look like and shared this photo: "Weekends used to come with the possibility of a pool."

This is from when she missed the beach, the sun and the sea bit too much. "Dear beach, I think about you a lot and waiting to be with you again real soon," she had captioned this photo.

Kim Sharma is best known for starring in Yash Chopra's 2000 multi-starrer Bollywood classic Mohabbatein. She also has films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Fida on her resume.