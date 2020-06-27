For Kim Sharma, Weekends Used To Come With This 'Possibility'

Kim Sharma shared this photo (courtesy kimsharmaofficial)

It is as if actress Kim Sharma read our minds. The 40-year-old actress, in a TGIF kind of a mood on Friday, realised how weekends before the coronavirus used to be like for her. Kim Sharma's weekends, by her own admission, used to involve some chilling in the pool, which she is really, really missing a lot. Sharing a throwback photo of herself, sporting a colourful bikini, walking into the pool, Kim Sharma wrote: "Weekends used to come with the possibility of a pool." In the hashtags, she added "In my head." We feel you, Kim Sharma.

This is what Kim Sharma had posted earlier. A nationwide lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic in India was imposed earlier in March - the restrictions are being eased gradually.

Kim Sharma is a true blue water-baby and hence misses beach vibes every now and then. She shares stunning throwback photos of herself from her trips to the sea and gives us major beach cravings too. Kim Sharma summed up her emotions in a post recently, writing: "Dear Beach, I think about you a lot and waiting to be with you again real soon."

Once a beach bum, always a beach bum. "Not so long ago, we walked free," she captioned one of her favourite throwback photos.

Kim Sharma is best known for starring in Yash Chopra's 2000 multi-starrer Bollywood classic Mohabbatein. She also has films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Fida on her resume.