Kim Seon-Ho And Go Yoon Jung Begin Filming Can This Love Be Translated?

Image Instagrammed by Netflixkr. (courtesy: Netflixkr)

Are you a fan of K-dramas? Well, we have some killer news for you. Netflix has announced a new series Can love bridge a language barrier? (working title). The show will feature Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung in lead roles. Kim Seon-ho's Ju Ho-jin will play the role of a multilingual translator, who falls in love with global celebrity Cha Mu-hee (Go Youn-jung). The rom-com will be directed by Yoo Young-eun, who is known for his work in Bloody Heart. The Hong sisters will work on the script. The fantastic news was shared on Instagram with a set of pictures featuring the team. The note attached to the post read, “Can love bridge a language barrier? A professional relationship between a multilingual translator (#KimSeonho) and a global celebrity (#GoYounjung) blossoms into an unexpected romance. Written by the renowned Hong sisters (Alchemy of Souls, Hotel del Luna), watch out for the unpredictably heartwarming rom-com CAN THIS LOVE BE TRANSLATED (WT), only on Netflix.”

In the official statement, Netflix said, “Can love bridge a language barrier? This endearing question is at the heart of Can This Love Be Translated? (WT), with Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung leading the cast. Written by the renowned Hong sisters (Alchemy of Souls, Hotel del Luna, The Greatest Love, The Master's Sun) and directed by Yoo Young-eun (Bloody Heart), this series is set to be the next big global rom-com sensation.”

“In this romantic comedy series, an unexpected romance blossoms between multilingual translator Ju Ho-jin and global celebrity Cha Mu-hee, as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns,” it added.

Can love bridge a language barrier? will also feature Sota Fukushi, Lee E-dam and Choi Woo-sung.