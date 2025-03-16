Kim Sae-Ron's Mother Demands Public Apology From Kim Soo-Hyun Over Dating Her Daughter When She Was A Minor

Kim Sae Ron's mother has broken her silence on her daughter's dating controversy with actor Kim Soo Hyun. While the family accused Kim Soo Hyun of dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor (15), the actor's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement clarifying that the romantic relationship began only after Kim Sae Ron became an adult.

In a new statement shared on the Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel, Kim Sae Ron's mother demanded an apology from Kim Soo Hyun and his agency. "Hello. This is the late actress Kim Sae Ron's bereaved. This is what the family wants. Firstly, we want Kim Soo Hyun to acknowledge that he was dating Kim Sae Ron from the time she was a minor, as well as a public apology from him," she said as quoted by Koreaboo.

Kim Sae Ron's mother also called on Kim Soo Hyun's agency to apologise for allegedly manipulating the media with three years of denials about the actor's relationship with her daughter.

“Second, from the agency Gold Medalist, we request an official apology for media manipulation over the past three years where they claimed that the two have never dated, and again when they stated three days ago that they have never dated too,” she said.

Kim Sae Ron's mother insisted that the agency acknowledge her daughter's contributions as a founding member of Gold Medalist. Kim Sae Ron was among the first actors to join the agency, alongside Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Yea Ji.

She said, “Third, please acknowledge Kim Sae Ron's contributions as a founding member of the company and apologise for that."

“Fourth, acknowledge and publicly apologise for sending a legal notice demanding repayment of ₩700 million KRW (about $482,000 USD) from Kim Sae Ron,” added Kim Sae Ron's mother.

She was referring to the legal notice Kim Sae Ron received from Gold Medalist after covering the expenses for her DUI case in 2022.

Reportedly, Kim Soo Hyun and his agency pressured Kim Sae Ron to repay the money, which eventually contributed to her tragic death.

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16. According to the Seongdong Police, she died by suicide. The actress had withdrawn from the limelight following her DUI incident in 2022.