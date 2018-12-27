Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wears Make-Up In Family's Christmas Greeting Pic. The Internet Debates

Kim Kardashian shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: /imkardashian)

Highlights Kim Kardashian shared a Christmas special photo on Instagram Kim was trolled for making her daughter wear a red lipstick The picture also features Kanye West along with their kids

Television personality Kim Kardashian shared a Christmas greeting on her Instagram profile on Wednesday, which features her rapper husband Kanye West and their children - daughters North amd Chicago, and son Saint West. In the picture, the family of five can be seen posing against a well-lit background. However, the Christmas-special photograph received mixed reactions on social media. A section of the Internet trolled Kim for letting her 5-year-old daughter North West wear red lipstick and straighten her hair for the family photo while some fans came to Kim's rescue and said that North looked super cute with the make-up. An Instagram user wrote: "Please Kim, not a red lipstick on a child." Another user wrote: "Why is such a young girl wearing make-up? I kinda think it takes their innocence away! There is no need for lipstick and all that, at such a small age." "#Tacky" was also seen resurfacing on the comments section.

However, many fans loved North's look and wrote: "It's just a red lipstick and not that big of a deal" and "I was allowed to wear red lip gloss too it surely didn't deprive my childhood."

Take a look at Kim Kardashian's post here:

Here are some of the aforementioned comments:

Screenshot of a comment on Kim Kardashian's post. Screenshot of a comment on Kim Kardashian's post.

Kim Kardashian is a renowned TV personality. She is best-known for featuring in the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian started dating rapper Kanye West in April 2012. The couple got married in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014. The couple are parents to three kids- North, Chicago and Saint West.