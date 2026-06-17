Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Announces 'Kimokawaii’ Concert With Molly Santana

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is going on her first concert tour. A day after turning 13, she is launching a co-headlining summer tour with Japanese African-American rapper and singer Molly Santana.

The singers, who gave earth-shattering performances at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash last week in Chicago, announced their plans to go on a 14-show kimokawaii tour together in August this year.

The tour will kick off in Dallas, Texas on August 5 and travel from coast to coast in big cities including New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix and Toronto, wrapping up in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, August 27.

The tickets of the young performers will go on sale for the general public this Friday at 10am local time. An exclusive artist presale began today, June 17, at 10am local time.

All About North West

Kim's eldest child, now known as Ye, was born in June 2013. She released her self-produced debut, EP N0rth4Evr, on May 1, and has recently been making headlines for her creative piercings and fashion influence.

West's music career is rapidly taking off, with the young teen recently signing with independent music company Gamma. She has also stepped into the production side of the music business, successfully producing beats for young hip-hop artists.

The rising rap artist made her first solo performance at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash in Bridgeview, Illinois on Friday, three days before her 13th birthday.

Clad in a black Balenciaga outfit accessorized with a spiky choker and diamond-studded chain, North captivated the audience with her bold confidence. Her turquoise long hair dressed in pigtails and an oversized pair of opaque black shades completed her look.

Kardashian supported her daughter by sharing a photo of backstage passes with North's face along with the words, “Stage 3... North West.”

Back in April, she also joined her dad on stage at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian's Family

The reality TV star is also a mother to Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Chicago has dipped her toes in music, having appeared with North in their dad's Bomb music video.

Saint and Psalm, on the other hand, have not recorded any professional music as of yet, but they have belted out tunes and followed Kanye's tracks on social media.