Kiara Advani, Who Is Missing Her 'Bikini Bod,' Shares A Stunning Throwback Pic

Kiara Advani is missing her "bikini bod" and her latest entry on Instagram proves it. The actress, on Sunday, posted a stunning throwback photo of herself from her beach vacation and stole the show on the Internet with her caption. In the throwback picture, Kiara looks gorgeous in a yellow bikini, which she paired with a white shrug and a summer hat. The breaktaking view in the backdrop made the photo surreal. "Dear Bikini Bod," Kiara Advani wrote in her caption and added: "Pls come back." She added the hashtag #throwback to the caption of her photo. The photo is from Kiara's Maldives vacation, which she took with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra. Check out Kiara Advani's post here:

On World Environment Day, Kiara posted a video of herself swimming underwater in the aforementioned yellow bikini in the Maldives. Take a look:

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures of Kiara Advani from her Maldives vacation:

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also featured in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Machine, Good Newwz and Laxmmi, to name a few. She was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani.

The actress has reportedly been dating Sidharth Malhotra. She also has been working in a film with him.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah is slated to hit the big screens on July 2 this year.