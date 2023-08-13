Khushi Kapoor Shares Throwback Gem On Mom Sridevi's 60th Birthday. Bonus - Little Janhvi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: khushi05k)

One of India's first female superstars Sridevi would have turned 60 today [August 13]. The actress had the nation mourning for her when she died in 2018 in Dubai. On her birth anniversary, legions of fans from across the world are celebrating her incredible talent. Sridevi's loved ones too have shared special posts on social media, in honour of the actress. A case in point is Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. On the occasion, Khushi Kapoor has shared a lovely throwback image of herself with her mom. In the photo, the two are also accompanied by Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The photo appears to have been clicked when Sridevi was working on the television show Malini Iyer. Sharing the image, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday mama [heart emoji].”

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor also shared a lovely throwback image in which he and his late wife are sharing a hug with glaciers in the background. In the caption, he simply wrote, “Happy birthday [heart emojis].” In response, designer Manish Malhotra, who was also a close friend of Sridevi, dropped heart emoticons.

Janhvi Kapoor simply reshared her father's post on her Instagram Stories.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/janhvikapoor/3168100685218678787/

Last month, while promoting her film Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about coping with her mother's death. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, she said, "I think [my biggest war was] definitely when I lost mom. I was shooting for Dhadak and dealing with her loss was quite tough. Somehow finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life.”

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Sridevi's death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor dropped an image and said, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."

Some of Sridevi's greatest works include Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.