Khushi Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Vedang Raina Instagram Official. Courtesy, A Customized Pendant

Khushi Kapoor is serving relationship goals - one post at a time. The Archies actress recently shared a few close-up shots of herself in which she can be seen wearing a pendant with the initials of V and K (V stands for Vedang Raina). In the pictures, Khushi Kapoor is seen wearing a checked collared dress. However, the eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot her customized pendant, which confirmed her relationship with Vedang Raina.

Sharing the pictures, Khushi Kapoor dropped a white emoji in the caption.

This is not the first time that Khushi Kapoor wore an ornament featuring her rumoured boyfriend's name.

Last year, Khushi went to the Maldives with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Fans spotted that Sridevi's younger daughter was wearing a bracelet, spelling out her rumoured boyfriend's name. Khushi's elder sister Janhvi also sported a pendant which had 'Shiku' written over it (Janhvi fondly calls Shikhar Pahariya as Shiku)."

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been spotted together several times in recent months. On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Khushi Kapoor responded wittily to Karan's question about her relationship rumours with Vedang Raina. She said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I were just good friends'?"

The rumoured couple walked the ramp together for designer Gaurav Gupta at ICW 2024 in August. They were spotted together at film screenings, parties and events.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor co-starred in The Archies. Vedang has been praised for his performance in Alia Bhatt's Jigra, though the film didn't work at the box office. Khushi Kapoor was last seen in Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

