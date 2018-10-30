Khushi And Anshula Kapoor's 'Sisters Before Misters' Pic Gets Whole Lotta Love

Anshula Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: anshulakapoor )

Highlights Anshula Kapoor captioned the post "Mine" "Love this family," wrote an Instagram user "Cuties," read a comment on Anshula's post

Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are known for setting sister goals and Anshula' s latest Instagram post explains why. On Tuesday, Anshula shared a lovely picture along with her sister Khushi and we must tell you that they look simply stunning in the picture. In the selfie, the duo can be seen smiling at the camera. However, we missed Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, who frequently joins her as a plus one at parties. Anshula wrote "Mine" and accompanied the post along with a heart emoticon. She added the hashtag "#SistersBeforeMisters" and "#FeelingTheFeelsForKiki." She added, "Why does it look like I have a floating head, though?" Needless to say, Anshula's post received lots of love from her Instafam. The comments section was flooded with comments such as "such a cute picture" and "love this family."

Take a look at Anshula Kapoor's post here:

Too much love in a single frame, we must say.

Janhvi and Khushi often feature in Anshula's Instagram posts. Khushi and Janhvi celebrated Rakhi with Anshula and Arjun this year. Take a look at the celebration pictures here:

Remember the picture that Anshula shared from Sonam Kapoor's reception, the one in which Anshula and Khushi could be seen posing together? Or the time when they attended the Lakme Fashion Week together this year?

Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week. Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012 ,while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters. After Sridevi's sudden death in February this year, Boney Kapoor's children have visibly come closer to each other.