Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Finale: Rapper Dino James Wins Trophy, Car And Rs 20 Lakh

Rapper Dino James emerged as the winner of the 13th season of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi beating Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma.

Dino took home the trophy, Rs 20 lakh cash prize, and a car. Director Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show, which premiered on July 15.

Other contestants in the top five were Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma and Rashmeet Kaur. Taking to Instagram, Dino shared a picture from the finale episode and the winner's trophy which he captioned, "Let thy will be done."

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans and followers swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user wrote, "Congratulations. God bless you dino bhai." "From creating LOSER to be the WINNER You've set the Standards so high @dinojms respect," another user wrote.

KKK13's stunts were shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the final episode was recorded in Mumbai earlier this month. Dino is known for his songs like Loser, Hancock, Wishlist and Dooriyan among others.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Rohit shared how he never imagined hosting such a show, and details about Khatron Ke Khiladi's 13th instalment that will be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa.

He said, "This is our family business. My dad was an action and stunt director, so seeing him I followed his footsteps. Never thought that such a show like would ever be made. And I would be offered to me and then I will host it, not for one or two seasons but 8 seasons. I am thankful to the audience and God that it becomes so popular and grateful for the viewer's love that they are showing towards the show to date."