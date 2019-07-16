Khandaani Shafakhana Song Dil Jaaniye: Sonakshi Sinha Hates Priyansh Jora Like She Loves Him

Sonakshi Sinha and Priyansh Jora in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

The songs from Khandaani Shafakhana keep getting better and better. Unlike the peppy tracks Sheher Ki Ladki redux and Koka, the third song from the film, titled Dil Jaaniye is a soothing romantic song. Sonakshi Sinha features for the most part in the two-minute-long track. The song showcases the love-and-hate relationship between Sonakshi and Priyansh Jora. Sonakshi, who is not very fond of Priyansh in the first half of the video, finds herself attracted towards him after spending quality time. Her subtle expressions in the song deserve a special mention. Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have sung Dil Jaaniye and it has been composed by Payal Dev. The heart-touching lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. The makers of the song described the song as romance ki nayi aur chatpatti dhun."

Sonakshi Sinha shared the song on her Twitter profile and she wrote: "Monsoon mein mahol hoga thoda aur romantic with Dil Jaaniye and Lemon hero Priyanshu Jora. Song out now. Check it out and let me know what you think."

Khandaani Shafakhana showcases the story of a woman named Baby Bedi (played by Sonakshi), who inherits a sex clinic and decides to run it. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana marks the Bollywood debut of rapper Badshah and it also features Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Khandaani Shafakhana is slated for release on August 2 and it will clash with Jabariya Jodi at the box office, which stars Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

