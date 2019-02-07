'Khamosh': Twitter Tells Shatrughan Sinha After #MeToo Comment Goes Viral

Shatrughan Sinha photographed at a book launch event.

Highlights Shatrughan Sinha said his statement should be taken in the "right humour" The Internet called Mr Sinha out for his comments which lacked seriousnes "Isse acha khamosh ho jao," wrote a Twitter user

Shatrughan Sinha's mockery of the #MeToo movement, which had gripped the Indian film industry last year, did not go down well with the Internet. As per a PTI report, at a recent event, the actor-turned-politician said that in the times of #MeToo "there shouldn't be any hesitation to say that behind a successful man's fall is a woman" and added that his statement should be taken in the "right humour." He was quoted as saying: "Behind the troubles and infamy of successful men, there have been mostly women that I've seen in this movement." The Internet called Mr Sinha out for lacking seriousness while addressing the #MeToo movement and advised him to remain "khamosh" (his signature dialogue). "Sir bolne kuch jaate ho bolte kuch aur ho. Isse acha khamosh ho jao," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Sir bolne kuch jaate ho bolte kuch aur ho. Isse acha KHAMOSH ho jao. — MS (@connectwithms) February 7, 2019

Khamosh! - everyone to Shatrughan Sinha https://t.co/HMMcIug0KI — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) February 7, 2019

At the event, Shatrughan Sinha also said: "I really call myself fortunate that in today's times, tamam harkate karne ke bawajood (despite everything that I have done), my name hasn't come out in the #MeToo movement. Hence, I listen to my wife (Poonam Sinha) and often take her as a shield with me so that even if there's nothing, I can show that I am happily married, my life is good."

To this, the Internet pointed out: "Were you expecting your name?"

Were you expecting your name ? — Fitness-Lifetsyle-Motivation (@anandicted) February 7, 2019

Self-goal? — Kushal D (@KushalDadhich8) February 7, 2019

He is inviting trouble — Blue (@MrsSaltnPepper) February 7, 2019

Such a disgrace — Shepherd (ModiFor2019) (@Bittu_Pal1981) February 7, 2019

Shatrughan Sinha has starred in popular films like Dostana, Kalicharan, Jaani Dushman and Kranti to name a few. Shatrughan Sinha is married to Poonam Sinha and they are parents to daughter Sonakshi Sinha (also an actress) and twin sons Luv and Kush. Luv is also an actor and has starred in Paltan (2018) and Sadiyaan (2010).

The #MeToo movement arrived in the Indian film industry almost a year after it shattered the status quo in Hollywood. Several prominent film personalities such as Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher and poet and lyricist Vairamuthu were outed as sexual predators.

(With inputs from PTI)