<i>Khakee: The Bengal Chapter</i> Trailer: Jeet And Prosenjit Tangled In Bengal's Lawlessness

The trailer of Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was unveiled on March 5. Set in the backdrop of early 2000s West Bengal, the trailer promises a gripping drama of power, politics and shifting loyalties.

Arjun Maitra AKA Jeet, appears on the scene to restore peace and justice amid Bengal's utter lawlessness where a criminal named Shankar Barua (Bagha, played by Saswata Chatterjee), creates havoc with his reign of terror. It was not an easy terrain for Arjun Maitra to forge his way as politicians and criminals wield unchallenged power back in the day. Prosenjit plays the role of a powerful politician who is an important pawn in the power dynamics.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter boasts of a promising cast including Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das in key roles.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The show has been directed by Debatma Mandal, Tushar Kanti Ray. Showrunner Neeraj Pandey shares the writing credits with Debatma Mandal, Samrat Chakroborty.

At the trailer launch event, Neeraj Pandey said, "Set against the vivid backdrop of Kolkata, this chapter delves into gripping power struggles and follows a relentless IPS officer who dares to challenge the system. The entire ensemble cast has delivered exceptional performances, ensuring that 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is an evolution of the beloved narrative."

This is the first time Jeet and Prosenjit have collaborated on a project.

Earlier, Prosenjit Chatterjee acted in a film titled Aay Khuku Aay (2022), which was produced by Jeet. The series marks Jeet's Hindi OTT debut.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, earlier, played a pivotal role in Vikaramaditya Motwane's Amazon Prime series Jubilee.

The show will stream from March 20.