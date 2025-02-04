<i>Khakee: The Bengal Chapter</i> Teaser: Neeraj Pandey Brings Jeet And Prosenjit Together For The First Time

Netflix 2025 line-up promises shows across regions and languages. The teaser of Neeraj Pandey's gritty cop series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was unveiled last night. What stood out in the heavy ensemble cast is the pairing of the Bengali superstars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee for the first time.

Jeet plays an IPS officer in the series while Prosenjit will, reportedly, play a role of a politician. Set in the 2000s of Kolkata, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter tells a tale of crime and punishment. In a world heavily dominated by gangsters and politicians, the series shows an IPS officer's relentless pursuit to restore peace and justice. Parambrata Chatterjee also plays the role of a police officer.

The show has been directed by Debatma Mandal, Tushar Kanti Ray. Showrunner Neeraj Pandey shares the writing credits with Debatma Mandal, Samrat Chakroborty.

On collaborating with Netflix, Neeraj Pandey shared, "With Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, we celebrate our continued partnership with Netflix in building a franchise where the audience will witness a culturally rich region, bustling streets of Kolkata, new faces, new conflicts, and a story that is just as intense but uniquely its own."

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter features Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das in key roles.

Earlier, Prosenjit Chatterjee acted in a film titled Aay Khuku Aay (2022), which was produced by Jeet. But the Bengali superstars never shared screen before. Prosenjit Chatterjee played a pivotal role in Vikaramaditya Motwane's Amazon Prime series Jubilee.