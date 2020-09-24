Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday's Film To Release At Drive-In Theatres In These Two Cities

The film will simultaneously premiere on ZeePlex

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the film. (courtesy: taranadarsh)

  • The film will reportedly have drive-in releases at Gurugram, Bengaluru
  • The film is slated to release on October 2
  • The film has been directed by Maqbool Khan
Besides releasing on an OTT platform, Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday, will also release at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday night. Taran Adarsh announced on Twitter and wrote: "Releasing at drive-in theatres... Khaali Peeli - starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday - to release at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru... The film will simultaneously premiere on ZeePlex on October 2, 2020." The film has been directed by Maqbool Khan and it features Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli,  which is slated to release on October 2, will stream on OTT platform ZeePlex. The film showcases the journey of a taxi driver named Blackie (Ishaan Khatter), who is released from jail after serving time for "committing a half murder" and a dancer (Ananya Panday), who runs away after stealing some money, They meet in Blackie's taxi. The makers released the film's trailer a few days ago and they described it as a "mad ride." Check out the trailer of Khaali Peeli here:

Khaali Peeli marks Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's first collaborative project. The film has been jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra. Khaali Peeli producer Ali Abbas Zafar, in a statement, described the film as "a complete desi entertainer." He added, "Ishaan and Ananya's energetic chemistry and Jaideep's (actor Jaideep Ahlawat, Raazi and Gangs Of Wasseypur) credibility makes this ride cooler and edgier."

