KGF: Chapter 2 Actor Mohan Juneja Dies At 54. Celebs Pay Tribute

KGF actor Mohan Juneja. (courtesy: @hombalefilms)

KGF: Chapter 2actor and popular comedian Mohan Juneja died on Saturday, May 7, at the age of 54. Confirming the news, Hombale Films, the producers of KGF, paid tribute to the actor and offered their condolences to his family. The actor was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness and died in a private hospital in Bengaluru. Mohan was also seen in the prequel of KGF: Chapter 2 four years ago. Hombale Films' tweet read, "Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja's family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family."

Here have a look:

ಕನ್ನಡದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ಹಾಸ್ಯ ನಟರಾದ ಮೋಹನ್ ಜುನೇಜಾ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ.



ನಮ್ಮ ಕೆಜಿಎಫ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ತಂಡದ ಜತೆಗಿನ ಅವರ ಅವಿನಾಭಾವ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಮರೆಯಲಾರೆವು.



Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja's family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family. pic.twitter.com/xDDHanWuY0 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) May 7, 2022

Actor Ganesh also expressed his grief on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Om Shanthi"

Mohan Juneja worked predominantly in Kannada and Telugu movies and starred in over a hundred films across Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. He made his debut with the Shankar Nag's Kannada film Wall Poster. He was known for playing comic as well as antagonist roles in films. One of his most memorable performances was in the movie Chellata. Also, he has worked with several superstars, including Puneeth, Darshan, Ambareesh, Upendra and Shivarajkumar. Not just this, he has also worked in several TV serials, including Nagathihalli Chandrashekar's Vitara, which turned him into a household name. The show ran for over 1000 episodes.

Manoj Juneja hailed from Tumkur district, Karnataka and did his higher studies in Bengaluru. Some of his works include KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, Pade Pade, Lakshmi, Snehitharu and Koko.